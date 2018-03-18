Local woman celebrates 108 years of life





MADISON COUNTY, Tenn — The last surviving spouse of a WWI veteran in Tennessee celebrated her 108th birthday.

Katie Cobb turned 108-years-old on Friday, but dozens came to help her celebrate Sunday at Walnut Grove baptist church. Family members say Ms. Katie was born and raised in Madison county and still lives on her own. Her special day was celebrated with entertainment, dinner, and of course birthday cake. Cobb’s grandson, John Ross, says she has made an impact on his whole family.

“She’s meant so much to us growing up generations upon generations are here,” Cobb’s grandson, John Ross said. “She’s been such a valuable part of my life,”

Ross says more than 50 family members attended Sunday’s party.

From all of us at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, happy birthday, Ms. Katie!