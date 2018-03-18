Severe Weather Risk Expected For Much Of West Tennessee Monday Afternoon





Weather Update – 10:55 p.m. – Sunday

Showers already moved in tonight and the threat for anything severe is minimal to none, and a low threat for thunderstorms as well. Light to moderate rain is expected and will become more scattered through the middle of the night into early Monday morning. Warmer than average tonight will lows saying in the low 50s, upper 40s in some areas. Highs for Monday will approach 70 degrees.

Tomorrow:

Tomorrow has a higher chance for severe weather, with strong to severe thunderstorms likely Monday. Right now the window for that is looking to be around 12-4pm. There is a marginal to slight risk for most of West Tennessee, with parts of Hardin, Decatur, Benton and Henderson counties falling under an enhanced risk for severe weather. The risk is the highest closer to the Tennessee River approaching Middle Tennessee late afternoon and early evening.

Storms from this will mostly be super-cellular ahead of the approaching cold front. This brings in the risk for large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes, especially in the slight to enhanced risk areas. Right now the latest models runs have been downgrading the intensity of the storms slightly but Meteorologist Moe Shamell will have the latest updates on Good Morning West Tennessee. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

