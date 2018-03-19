6th suspect charged in Hardeman Co. double homicide





HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced the sixth arrest in an October 2016 double homicide that left a father and son dead.

Christopher Jeremiah “C.J.” Armour, 30, of Moscow, was arrested Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and filing a false report, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of investigation.

Armour is the sixth suspect charged in connection with the Oct. 21, 2016, deaths of Joe “Joe Duke” Robertson, 38, and his 13-year-old son Javarrie “Joe Joe” Robertson. The two were found shot to death in their home on Naylor Road in Toone.

Armour is being held at the Hardeman County Jail.

Five other subjects, Andrian Bullock, Damein Hamer, Jeremy Hamer, Marquenton Williams and Erica Beard, have been charged and are awaiting trial in Hardeman County.