Extreme seasonal changes bring more pothole expenses





JACKSON, Tenn. — The constant changes in temperatures followed by periods of rain created the perfect conditions for potholes to form.

“You know we have had a fluctuation of potholes this year due to our harsh winter in January and then just the amount of rain we’ve had in the last several months,” said Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence.

Lawrence says at least $25 million goes toward road maintenance statewide.

“July of last year to March this year, we’ve spent right around $5.2 million just on pothole repairs alone,” Lawrence said.

A few Jackson locals have been dealing with expenses of their own due to damage from potholes.

“As we were driving down the interstate, I hit a pothole probably the size of the front end of my car, and with brand new tires,” Jackson resident and barista Vanessa Tanner said. “I had to stop on the side of the road and drive around with a donut for a couple of days.”

“Steadily our suspension has gone down, and so now when we turn to the right it clicks and stuff,” resident Desire Wright said. “So we really have to get our suspensions fixed and our tire rods.”

According to Lawrence, anyone can report a pothole at the TDOT website so that the department can work on it on a timely manner.

She says they anticipate a few lane closures Wednesday on I-40 for more permanent fixes of the potholes.

For more information on how to report potholes in your area, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.