Leaders Credit Union celebrates 61 years





JACKSON, Tenn.–Leaders Credit Union hosts the 60th annual meeting as they start the 61st year of their financial institution.

Organizers at the Carl Grant Center at Union University say the event is a time to show a recap of the 2017 activities to members and see what 2018 holds.

The evening is filled with food, raffles, fun and gifts for attendees. Event goers say its a great time to meet staff, the board of directors and credit union members.