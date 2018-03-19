Man charged with stealing SUV, leading troopers on chase





JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of leading troopers on a chase in a stolen SUV faced a judge Monday.

Gabriel Kimball appeared in Jackson City Court on burglary and theft counts. Police said he stole an SUV from Complete Restoration in Jackson.

Investigators said on March 3 he led troopers on a chase in the stolen SUV, crashed, and then took off on foot. He’s also charged with driving under the influence, evading arrest, and other counts, according to court documents.

Kimball is being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to Jackson City Court at 9:30 a.m. March 29.