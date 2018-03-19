Man injured in afternoon shooting in east Jackson





JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in east Jackson that left one man injured.

Police say the man reported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound Monday afternoon.

No suspect description was immediately available.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News had a crew at the scene where investigators appeared to be searching the area of Stonewall Street near Lane Avenue and near Middleton Street.

The extent of the injuries is currently unknown.