Martin PD school resource officer attends active shooter training





MARTIN, Tenn. — A Westview High School resource officer recently attended special training in preparation for an active shooter.

SRO Jason Arant attended RAIDER training March 12-16 in Carterville, Illinois.

The RAIDER Training program exposes first-on-scene responders to the tactical skills necessary to operate successfully in the unique tensions of an active shooter setting, according to a release from the Martin Police Department.

Arant has been with the department for 21 years.