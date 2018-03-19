Mugshots : Madison County : 3/16/18 – 3/19/18

1/58 Adrian Liggins Driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession marijuana, intro contraband

2/58 Kevin Doss Theft under $999

3/58 Chytara Deberry Failure to appear

4/58 Ashley Slaughter Failure to comply



5/58 Amber Hearn Failure to appear

6/58 Anna Riddell Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop, arrest

7/58 Anthony Leslie Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

8/58 Avery Harrison DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to comply



9/58 Brenda McFarland Violation of probation

10/58 Brittany Perry Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

11/58 Alberto Estes DUI, violation of implied consent law

12/58 Calvin Garvins Aggravated assault



13/58 Carlotta Murrell Schedule IV drug violations

14/58 Cedric Jones Failure to apepar

15/58 Christian Heck Theft under $999

16/58 Christopher Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/58 Christopher Laird Failure to appear

18/58 Danny Cobb Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

19/58 Darnell Moorlet Aggravated burglary

20/58 Desmond McCorkle Public intoxiation



21/58 Devere Smith Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

22/58 Edwin Hunt DUI

23/58 Eric Miles Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

24/58 Essence Polk Theft over $1,000



25/58 Ida Crowley Simple domestic assault

26/58 Jenny Hall Failure to appear

27/58 Joey Hicks DUI

28/58 John Goschke Schedule IV & VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving



29/58 Jonathan Baker Failure to appear

30/58 Joseph Scott Violation of order of protection

31/58 Keith Guy Driving on revoked/suspended license

32/58 Kenneth Love Failure to appear



33/58 Laronica Carter Assault

34/58 Mack Newsome Simple possession/casual exchange, failure to comply

35/58 Malcolm Fuller Violation of community corrections, open container law, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

36/58 Mandy Wooley Unlawful drug paraphernalia



37/58 Marcharei McBride Failure to appear

38/58 Marianna Barcroft Simple domestic assault, public intoxication

39/58 Marvin Oguin Driving on revoked/suspended license

40/58 Phillip Herring Public intoxication



41/58 Rashunda Graves Schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution, simple possession/casual exchange

42/58 Rebecca Rogers DUI

43/58 Rickey Webb Simple domestic assault

44/58 Rico Dobbs Driving on revoked/suspended license



45/58 Robert Magill Shoplifting

46/58 Robert Nelson Violation of probation

47/58 Roy Cole Contraband in penal institution

48/58 Shavonne Springfield Failure to appear



49/58 Stacie Taber Simple domestic assault

50/58 Stanley Kinnie Driving on revoked/suspended license

51/58 Taniya Wilson Violation of probation, failure to appear

52/58 Taylor Neuhaus-Miles DUI, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law, open container law



53/58 Tedarrius Allen Theft over $1,000, possession of stolen property, driving on revoked/suspended license

54/58 Terri Horton Violation of probation

55/58 Valandria Smith Vandalism

56/58 Whit Waynick Violation of probation



57/58 Wynyatta Ross Driving on revoked/suspended license

58/58 Zachary Dickey Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license





















































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/16/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/19/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.