Mugshots : Madison County : 3/16/18 – 3/19/18 March 19, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/58Adrian Liggins Driving on revoked/suspended license, simple possession marijuana, intro contraband Show Caption Hide Caption 2/58Kevin Doss Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 3/58Chytara Deberry Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/58Ashley Slaughter Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 5/58Amber Hearn Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/58Anna Riddell Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop, arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/58Anthony Leslie Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/58Avery Harrison DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 9/58Brenda McFarland Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/58Brittany Perry Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/58Alberto Estes DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 12/58Calvin Garvins Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/58Carlotta Murrell Schedule IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 14/58Cedric Jones Failure to apepar Show Caption Hide Caption 15/58Christian Heck Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 16/58Christopher Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/58Christopher Laird Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/58Danny Cobb Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 19/58Darnell Moorlet Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 20/58Desmond McCorkle Public intoxiation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/58Devere Smith Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 22/58Edwin Hunt DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 23/58Eric Miles Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 24/58Essence Polk Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 25/58Ida Crowley Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 26/58Jenny Hall Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 27/58Joey Hicks DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 28/58John Goschke Schedule IV & VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 29/58Jonathan Baker Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 30/58Joseph Scott Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 31/58Keith Guy Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 32/58Kenneth Love Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 33/58Laronica Carter Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 34/58Mack Newsome Simple possession/casual exchange, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 35/58Malcolm Fuller Violation of community corrections, open container law, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 36/58Mandy Wooley Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 37/58Marcharei McBride Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 38/58Marianna Barcroft Simple domestic assault, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 39/58Marvin Oguin Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 40/58Phillip Herring Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 41/58Rashunda Graves Schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 42/58Rebecca Rogers DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 43/58Rickey Webb Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 44/58Rico Dobbs Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 45/58Robert Magill Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 46/58Robert Nelson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 47/58Roy Cole Contraband in penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption 48/58Shavonne Springfield Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 49/58Stacie Taber Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 50/58Stanley Kinnie Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 51/58Taniya Wilson Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 52/58Taylor Neuhaus-Miles DUI, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 53/58Tedarrius Allen Theft over $1,000, possession of stolen property, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 54/58Terri Horton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 55/58Valandria Smith Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 56/58Whit Waynick Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 57/58Wynyatta Ross Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 58/58Zachary Dickey Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/16/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/19/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore