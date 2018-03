One person injured in Crockett County crash





CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.–At least one person was injured in a crash in Crockett County Monday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Memphis District responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 88 and Highway 54 around 5 p.m.

According to the THP, one person was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash happened between Maury City and Alamo.