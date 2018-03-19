Scattered Showers And Storms Continue





Weather Update:

We continue to track waves of storms moving across West Tennessee this morning along and north of a warm frontal boundary that is draped across south central Arkansas and north Mississippi. It produced heavy rain, thunder/lighting earlier this morning across much of the area. Wave two is moving in now and looks to produce much the same as neither the main belt of expected shear has arrive, nor is there any instability to help, however steepening lapse rates in vicinity of the front is helping with the ongoing convection through about noon-ish time frame. For now, on the severe weather threat, we’re still waiting on the warm front to bring the warm sector north into West Tennessee later this afternoon. As long as that continues to take it’s sweet time, the atmosphere will remain relatively stable… at least surfaced-based.

