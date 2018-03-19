Tornado Watch in Effect for Parts of West Tennessee





Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Monday

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Hardin and McNairy counties until 11 p.m. CDT but this tornado watch will end sooner than 11 p.m. for these areas. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for thunderstorms producing tornadoes. Hail and strong winds are also possible. The main threat for any strong to severe thunderstorms lasts until 5 o’clock this afternoon and by then, most of the rain showers will be out of the area and clearer skies will be moving in.

TONIGHT

Winds are picking up and temperatures are responding to the passage of a cold front. There’s only a slight chance for rain overnight with clear skies in the early evening becoming cloudier later tonight. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 40s but will feel like the 30s with winds from the northwest!

The first day of spring is tomorrow and the new season officially begins with the vernal equinox at 11:15am central daylight time! It certainly won’t feel like spring at all though! We’ll be starting out with wind chills in the 30s in the morning, and don’t expect to see much sunshine! Temperatures be falling throughout the day with wind chills in the middle 30s during the afternoon and scattered rain possible.

Light snow may mix in over northwest Tennessee late in the morning and afternoon too, but don’t expect much accumulation – only a dusting will be possible on grassy surfaces which should melt quickly. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com