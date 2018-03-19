UPDATE: Man charged in phone theft at Walmart





JACKSON, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man suspected of stealing a cell phone at Walmart in north Jackson.

Kevin Doss, 38, of Alamo, is charged with theft of property after a woman told police her cell phone was stolen from the store’s pharmacy counter.

Court documents say Doss was seen on surveillance video March 10 taking the cell phone from another customer in the line at the pharmacy.

The video reportedly shows Doss walk away with the phone and leave the store.

He has been released from the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex on $10,000 bond.

Doss is scheduled to return to court on April 19.