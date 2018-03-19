Windy and Cold for the First Day of Spring





Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Monday

The Tornado Watch was canceled early, as expected, for our West Tennessee counties, but there’s still plenty to talk about! Tonight, colder air will move in bringing temperatures down to the 40s and keeping them there for the entire day on Tuesday. We might even have a wintry mix in northwest Tennessee between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday!

TONIGHT

Winds are picking up and temperatures are responding to the passage of a cold front. There’s only a slight chance for rain overnight with clear skies in the early evening becoming cloudier later tonight. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 40s but will feel like the 30s with winds from the northwest!

The first day of spring is tomorrow and the new season officially begins with the vernal equinox at 11:15 a.m. Central Daylight Time! It certainly won’t feel like spring at all though! We’ll be starting out with wind chills in the 30s in the morning, and don’t expect to see much sunshine! Temperatures be falling throughout the day with wind chills in the middle 30s during the afternoon and scattered rain possible.

Light snow showers may mix in over northwest Tennessee late in the morning and afternoon too, but don’t expect much accumulation – only a dusting will be possible on grassy surfaces which should melt quickly if we get any accumulation at all. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including below freezing temperatures during the middle of the week, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

