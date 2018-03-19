Woman charged with hitting ex with vehicle at Jackson gas station





JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested a woman accused of hitting her ex-boyfriend with a vehicle at a gas station in east Jackson.

Bobbie Walker appeared Monday in Jackson City Court on an aggravated domestic assault charge.

Walker is accused of sticking her ex-boyfriend with a knife Friday at a gas station on East Chester Street, according to court documents.

“He had a minor break in the skin,” Jackson City Court Judge Blake Anderson said.

Police said Walker is also accused of hitting the man with her vehicle. “Video surveillance showed Walker actively pursuing Mitchell through the parking lot,” Anderson said.

Walker is currently free on bond. She is scheduled to return to court at 1:30 p.m. April 16.