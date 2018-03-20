2 sent to hospital in Hwy 412 crashes near Lexington





HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two crashes sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning in Henderson County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The wrecks also shut down part of Highway 412 near Lexington.

Janette Thompson works at a gas station nearby. “It just looked like it had been kind of like a domino effect or something,” she said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said four vehicles were involved in two separate crashes. “We saw two 18-wheelers and a couple of trucks and an SUV,” Thompson said.

Troopers confirmed two people went to the emergency room.

Barry Springer, a truck driver, said he rolled up on the accident. “There was a car to the left of me that they had already hit that was knocked off the side of the road, and there was a vehicle on the right hand side of me, so I had nowhere to go,” he said.

Thompson said deputies had to reroute traffic along Highway 412 for about an hour. She said it is a busy highway.

“A lot of times people don’t realize that they can’t just pull right out in front of you when you get right up at them, and I think that’s what causes some of the accidents out this way,” Thompson said.

Highway 412 has since reopened. There is not yet word on what caused the initial crash. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News will bring you more information as it becomes available.