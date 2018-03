Bolivar Police: Victim hit in attempted armed robbery at family restaurant





BOLIVAR, Tenn.–Heavy police presence surrounded a family- owned restaurant after reports of a robbery and shooting Tuesday night.

At 9p.m, Bolivar Police Chief Pat Baker says a suspect entered the rear door of El Ranchitos and a shot was fired.

Baker says a victim was hit. There is no details on the victim’s condition.

Bolivar Police are using K9 units and THP Choppers to locate the suspect.