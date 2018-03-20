Bridge construction means weekend lane closures in Jackson





JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced major lane closures for Jackson this weekend as they begin placing steel bridge beams over the interstate.

I-40 eastbound and westbound exit ramps at Exit 80 will be closed from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, and Sunday, March 25.

Parts of the U.S. 45 Bypass southbound and northbound lanes will also be closed during the construction.

There will be detours for both closures.