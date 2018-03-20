Cold Start To Spring





Weather Update:

Today will be one of those inverted temperature days. That means that the temperatures this morning will be warmer than this afternoon. We started off in the low 50s across West Tennessee, however through noon temperatures will fall into the lower 40s. Add to that the wind which will be blowing in from the northwest most of the day at 15-20 mph and gusting to as high as 30 mph. the wind chill today will be in the 30s most of the afternoon. An upper level low pressure system will still be close enough, we’ll be tracking scattered showers as cold air advects in from the NW from Canada. latest guidance and soundings support falling heights through the afternoon hours which will being freezing level closer to the surface. This will produce mainly a cold rain at times, though there could be a mix of snow and graupel as well at times! Air temps will remain above freezing so none of it is expected to cause any travel hazards. I’ll be back with a forecast update coming up on Midday at 11:30 AM on ABC and again at Noon on CBS 7.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com