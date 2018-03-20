Dairy Queen offers free ice cream for first day of spring





JACKSON, Tenn. — Since Tuesday is the first day of spring, Dairy Queen is offering a special for costumers.

Dairy Queen stores are offering free ice cream cones to customers.

The general manager says this year is different from others due to the weather. She also said they are offering a free dip with the ice cream for donations to Children’s Miracle Network.

“It’s important to me because I have grandkids, and you never know when you need to help, and help raising money for the hospital and get better care and find better remedies for the kids and just like to see the kids happy,” Dairy Queen general manager Janelle bush said.

Dairy Queen is offering the free ice cream until they close Tuesday at 10 p.m.