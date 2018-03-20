Freezing Cold Temperatures Possible Tonight





Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Tuesday

Get ready for a cold first night of Spring! Temperatures have felt like they’ve been in the 30s all afternoon and snow is falling with rain showers in parts of northwest Tennessee including Martin and Paris. Tonight, when skies start to get a little bit clearer, temperatures will drop to near freezing, so freeze warnings and frost advisories have been issued for West Tennessee.

TONIGHT

A Freeze Warning is in place for parts of West Tennessee with a chance for temperatures to drop below freezing overnight. A Frost Advisory has been issued where temperatures may be only slightly warmer. Gradually skies will get a bit clearer by Wednesday morning, when temperatures could start out in the lower 30s. Any sensitive vegetation will be susceptible to damage from freezing condition late tonight into Wednesday morning so bring those potted plants inside!

After starting out with freezing temperatures Wednesday morning, we can look forward to clearer skies but it’ll be windy. High temperatures will reach the lower 50s but it’ll feel like the 40s all day with gusty winds from the northwest. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, including a chance for below freezing temperatures again Wednesday night, and as always you can keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com