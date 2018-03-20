Gov. Haslam proposes $30M to improve school safety





NASHVILLE — Gov. Bill Haslam has proposed $30 million to improve school safety across the state.

The funding includes a $25 million in nonrecurring and $5.2 million in recurring school safety grants, according to a release.

Gov. Haslam says the money will provide additional resources to meet specific safety needs in schools.

The budget amendment also contains $3 million to provide seat belts for school buses.

The proposal will be considered by the General Assembly and later be presented to the House and Senate finance committees.