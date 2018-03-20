Hampton Inn and Suites Jackson unveils new renovations





JACKSON, Tenn.–A North Jackson hotel hosted an open house Tuesday night to showcase their new renovations.

A ribbon cutting was held for the Hampton Inn and Suites Jackson which has been open for eleven years.

They are located at 150 Campbell Oaks Drive and started renovations last September. The hotel now has new rooms with new telvisions, beds, desks, and bathrooms.

“It’s been great actually! I’ve been here for 3 years now, so I saw the old rooms and get to see the new rooms as well. It’s exciting to see the reaction to it and see the changes to the hotel,” said Hampton Inn and Suites Jackson’s General Manager, Taylor Vaughn.

The event ended around 5:30 p.m.