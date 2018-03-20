Humboldt man added to TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list





JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a Humboldt man to their Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Charius Darel Ross, 36, is wanted by the Humboldt Police Department and the TBI on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to a TBI release.

They say Ross should be considered armed and dangerous and has a lengthy criminal history with multiple counts of resisting arrest.

Ross is described as having black hair, brown eyes, standing six feet two inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

He is believed to be traveling with Catherine Emily Connors and her 3-and-a-half-year-old son.

Anyone with information on Ross’ whereabouts is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).

There is a reward of up to $2,500 being offered for information leading to his arrest.