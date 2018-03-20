Humboldt police searching for suspects in Monday robbery





HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police are searching for two people wanted in connection with a robbery Monday morning.

Police have identified the suspects as Charius D. Ross, 36, of Humboldt, and Catherine E. Conners, 20, of Murfreesboro.

According to a news release, Humboldt police responded to a local motel in response to a person being held at gunpoint. The release says the victim was robbed of money and property at gunpoint. No one was injured in the robbery.

Ross and Conners are believed to have left the motel in a red 2006 Nissan Altima, with the tag number U3592E.

Their direction of travel is not known.

Both suspects are wanted on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and theft of property.

Ross is facing an additional felon in possession of a firearm charge.

Anyone who knows their location is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at 731-784-1322 or your local law enforcement agency.