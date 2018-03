Jackson man says his stolen dog is now home safe





JACKSON, Tenn.– A Jackson man says his dog was returned to him after WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News aired his heart-wrenching story.

Michael West says his dog, “Church,” was stolen at a North Jackson gas station. His dog helped him tremendously after the death of West’s father.

Tuesday night, West called WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News with good news that Church was returned to him safely. He says he wants to thank the community for the help and support.