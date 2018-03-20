JPD officer on administrative leave after alleged assault





JACKSON, Tenn. — In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the Jackson-Madison County NAACP Branch says they are investigating a complaint made by a citizen alleging excessive force by a Jackson Police Department officer.

In the release, the NAACP says the incident stems from a March 9 traffic stop near downtown Jackson.

The Jackson Police Department has confirmed an investigation into alleged misconduct by an officer.

Police say an officer has been placed on routine paid administrative leave following a report of an alleged assault.

The Jackson Police Department has confirmed an internal investigation into the alleged incident. The internal investigation is ongoing.