Local cub scouts provide aid to community by stocking ‘Blessing Box’





BROWNSVILLE, Tenn — A special kind of box in the city of Brownsville is being put to good use by members of the Cub Scouts of America.

Bear Cubs of Pack 68 are joining forces to fight hunger through a simple box, but not just any kind of box a blessing box. The cub scouts are making an impact in their community. Just feet away from First United Methodist church in Brownsville, you’ll find a blessing box.

“We thought of the blessing box where people can come around anytime of day because it’s open 24 hours a day to anybody,” Bear Cub member, Theodore Pennel said.

It’s small, easy, and accessible for those who may not know where their next meal is coming from.

“People that have hard times in their life and they need food and they don’t have money,” Bear Cub member, Derrick Brown said.

The Bear Cubs of Pack 68 are working on their service project.

“You can tell the excitement of the boys as their doing it,” Assoc. Pastor of First United Methodist, Sammy Tillman said. “And it’s just a great way for them to participate in ministries not only at the church, but also in the community,”

The cub scouts say although many are fortunate enough to have food to eat every night, their using the project to remember there’s still people who need help.

“Everybody deserves something to eat,” Theodore Pennel said.

“There some people out there who just don’t have the money to afford it,” Bear Cub member, Buck Pennel said. “And they have members of their family who might be sick and they just don’t have the money to afford it,”

The scouts are not only stocking the box, but their praying for those who will receive a blessing.

It was supposed to be a two week service project, but cub scouts will now be re-stocking the blessing box every Monday. Cub scouts pick a different service project each year.