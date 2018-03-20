Local students and parents participate in first “Family Literacy Dinner”





JACKSON, Tenn.–Local elementary school students participated in the first ever “Family Literacy Dinner.”

Organizers say it’s a chance for students to receive help with their homework outside of class and participate in learning activities at each grade level, including math, and reading. Parents were also on hand to help their kids. Friends from Lane College provided a home cooked meal for everyone to enjoy.

“Just a chance for parents to come out with their child and understand how they can help their child’s education and also to enjoy a family meal together,” said data coach, Mekissa Howell.

Creators of the event say this is a test run program that they hope to start running every Tuesday in late September.