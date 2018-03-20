Madison County Sheriff holds 36th community meeting





JACKSON, Tenn.–Madison County Sheriff John Mehr held his 36th community meeting Tuesday night in South Jackson.

At 6:30p.m., several dignitaries including county commissioners from District 6, Jimmy Arnold and Arthur Johnson, attended. City councilwoman Vicky Foote from District 1 also attended. The Sheriff expressed why these meetings are so important for taxpayers.

“It’s just important for them to know what the Sheriff’s Office can do because they are the taxpayers and they write our checks,” said Mehr.

Community members discussed church and home safety as well as updates on the Sheriff’s Office.