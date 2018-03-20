Man charged in Milan robbery; victim reportedly took gun from suspect





MILAN, Tenn. — Milan police have arrested a man suspected of robbing another man Monday at gunpoint.

Corinthain Gunn, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery.

Court documents say the victim told police that a man in a red car with Florida tags robbed him at gunpoint.

According to court documents, the victim told police he was able to disarm the suspect and provided police with the gun used in the robbery.

The suspect reportedly left with the victim’s wallet, keys and groceries in the car.

Milan police arrested Gunn at his home and found the victim’s property inside the car, according to court documents.

Gunn remains in custody at the Gibson County Correctional Complex in lieu of $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court on March 28.