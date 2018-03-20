Martin PD assistant chief graduates from FBI National Academy





MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department is proud to announce the recent graduation of one of their own from the FBI National Academy.

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua graduated from the 271st Session of the academy in Quantico, Virginia. He attended the school from Jan. 8 through March 16.

The National Academy Program offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training for selected officers having proven records as professionals within their agencies, according to a release.

The Martin Police Department currently has four officers who have graduated from the academy.