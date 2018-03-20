Mugshots : Madison County : 3/19/18 – 3/20/18

1/14 Angelette Jackson Violation of community corrections

2/14 Barbara Canady Failure to appear, violation of community corrections, violation of probation

3/14 Brandon Martin Failure to appear

4/14 Brian Jamison Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving scene



5/14 Casandra Owens Criminal trespass

6/14 Chris Greer Failure to appear

7/14 Christopher Wright Violation of community corrections

8/14 Jerome Taylor Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/14 Kierra Taylor Violation of probation

10/14 Martez Ayers Assault, violation of community corrections

11/14 Robert Young Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/14 Siron Boykin Violation of probation



13/14 Tameka Noel Simple domestic assault

14/14 Trevean Lampley Violation of probation





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/19/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/20/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.