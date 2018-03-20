NAACP investigates alleged excessive force of JPD officer





JACKSON, Tenn.–In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the Jackson-Madison County branch of the NAACP says they are investigating a complaint by a citizen regarding alleged excessive force by a Jackson Police officer.

The NAACP says the report stems from a traffic stop on May 9th near downtown Jackson. Jackson Police have confirmed an investigation into alleged misconduct by an officer. Police say an officer has been placed on routine paid administrative leave following a report of an alleged assault.

The Jackson Police Department has confirmed an internal investigation into the alleged incident.

The internal investigation is still ongoing.