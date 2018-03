New residential men’s rehab center comes to Bolivar

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A new faith-based men’s residential rehab center is coming to Bolivar.

The Warrior Center will occupy a building that was donated to the center. It is a 12-month treatment facility that can house up to 60 participants.

The facility will be a resource for Fayette, Hardeman, McNairy, Haywood and Madison counties.

The facility is set to open July 1.

Leaders with the center say they will hold a fundraiser May 12.