Tennalum is hiring Multi-Craft Maintenance Technicians.
Position Requirements Include:
- Minimum of 5 years Industrial Maintenance Experience
- Electrical and Mechanical Skills
- Troubleshooting Skills
- PLC and Ladder Logic Skills
- Willingness to work 12-hour rotating shifts
Starting pay is based upon experience and evaluation, with increases earned on a Pay-For-Skills System.
Tennalum is an award winning company with competitive wages and benefits with an outstanding plant-wide monthly bonus plan.
To apply, e-mail your resume to jobs@tennalum.com or fax to 731-423-2744.