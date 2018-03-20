US Marshals seek fugitive in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on felony charges in several West Tennessee counties.
Nathan Hooper is wanted on six felony charges in McNairy, Hardeman and Chester counties, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Hooper has a lengthy, violent criminal history and is an active user of methamphetamine, according to the release.
He is in the company of Stacy Garner and is driving a 2007 green Saturn SUV.
They may be in the Madison County, Hardeman County or McNairy County area.
Anyone with information is urged to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 731-431-2803.