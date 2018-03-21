3 suspects arrested in deadly shooting, Killing a Bolivar HS student





BOLIVAR, Tenn — After a high school senior is shot and killed at his place of employment, Bolivar police have been working around the clock to find out who’s responsible.

At first there were two arrest, but the number has risen to three suspects in custody. Two of the three are juveniles, but the third is an 18-year-old who was employed, with El Ranchito restaurant, where the shooting and robbery occurred.

Flowers lay against the wall at El Ranchito Mexican restaurant, as the community mourns the lost of 19-year-old Michael Ruiz.

“Once again a young child has came to a tragic situation and he was a good child because I got kids that know him,” Community Member, Bobby Boyle said.

Three suspects are behind bars, two juveniles along with John Gray, 18, who was also an employee at the restaurant. Gray is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

“Instead of grabbing a pistol they should have grabbed a pencil,” Community Member, Jeffrick Joy said. “And get educated and learn about the values of life and what it means to have a job,”

Bolivar police confirm two of the suspects are students at Bolivar Central high school. Community members say their outraged knowing the incident involves teenagers.

“That really bothered me because that could’ve been my child,” Boyle explained. “It’s not so much because it’s somebody else it’s just a young person period. We all as adults we don’t want to see things like that happen to our young children,”

Many in the Bolivar community are calling the shooting tragic, as the owner of El Ranchito has to see caution tape outside her business, as it marks off the area her nephew lost his life.

“It’s ridiculous for somebody that try to make a honest living end up with stuff like that happening,” Joy said.

Boyle said “Really bothered me to know that his life went to tragedy like that for nothing,”

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News had a chance to speak with Maria off-camera, who owns El Ranchito and is also the aunt of the victim. She’s very torn up and heart broken about what happened. The restaurant was closed all day Wednesday.

Bolivar residents are also banding together to support the Ruiz family. City officials and first responders have sent positive messages via social media with the hashtags #BolivarStrong and #WeStandWithYou