BREAKING: 2 in custody in Bolivar robbery where teen shot, killed

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Police confirm they have two suspects in custody in connection with a Tuesday night robbery during which a teenage employee was shot and killed at a local restaurant.

Police Chief Pat Baker said there are two suspects in custody.

One of those in custody is John Gray, 18, a student at Bolivar Central High School and an employee at the El Ranchito restaurant where the robbery occurred.

A juvenile is also in custody. The juvenile is also a student at Bolivar Central High School.

Charges are pending at this time.

Police say their search is ongoing and more arrests are pending.

Police confirm the 19-year-old victim was a senior at Bolivar Central High School. He died at the scene, according to police.

Baker said the victim was in the restaurant around 9 p.m. Tuesday when two men wearing hoodies and bandannas and armed with handguns came in the back door of the restaurant.

Chief Baker said the men demanded money before shooting the victim, who is an employee at the restaurant and the nephew of the owner.

