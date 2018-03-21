Children enjoy helicopter Easter egg drop





PINSON, Tenn.–A local church hosted their second annual helicopter Easter egg drop.

Children from Grace Baptist Church in Pinson raced to the fields to grab Easter eggs as the County Mayor of Bolivar flew the helicopter and dropped the Easter eggs from the sky. Families and friends enjoyed food from food trucks, playing in bounce houses and more.

“For us, it’s just important for us to show our community that we care about them and that we love them and they’re family. It’s an opportunity to show the gospel clearly and also it’s a lot of fun for our church,” said Pastor of Grace Baptist Church, Marcus Kelly.

Kelly says they cant wait to host the event next year.