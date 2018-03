Dale Neal wins NAIA coach of the year

BILLINGS, Mont. — A week ago Dale Neal was inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame. He followed that up with taking home the NAIA coach of the year following his teams first ever National Championship.

Neal led the Lady Lions to a 34-4 record in the 2017-2018 season. Under his helm, FHU is 673-176. He leads all active coaches at the NAIA Division I level, with a winning percentage of .792.