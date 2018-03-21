Donnie Wayne Steele





Funeral services for Donnie Wayne Steele, age 58, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held Friday, March 23, 2018 at 12:00 PM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Steele died Monday, March 19, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Thursday morning from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Steele will lie in state Friday morning at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.