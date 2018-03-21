FHU celebrates first ever NAIA Division I National Championship

HENDERSON, Tenn. — On Tuesday afternoon the Freed-Hardeman Lady Lions defeated Westmont College 76-64 to claim their first-ever NAIA Division I National Championship.

Wednesday afternoon they were welcomed back to town with a police escort where fans awaited their arrival on campus. A surreal moment for the team and something they’ll never forget.

The tournament MVP Kim Mallroy spoke on how things have been following the win.

“Oh it’s been crazy, my phone has been blowing up right now with hundreds of notifications but it’s exciting I’ve never got 200 likes on my photo but I got more than that right now so it’s pretty cool,” Mallory said.

Chester County Mayor, Dwain Seton, explained what this win means for Chester County.

“It’s one of the greatest things that’s happened in Chester County, you got a little community up here about 17,000 people in it and they win the national championship, that’s a feeling,” Seton said.