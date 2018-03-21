Freeze Warning for West Tennessee Tonight





Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday

Temperatures during the early evening will slowly cool down to the lower 40s, but once again, a Freeze Warning is in effect for almost all of West Tennessee from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday with temperatures expected to drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s tonight. Protect those plants! Expect dry weather to continue tomorrow, with clearer skies and even warmer weather up to the first weekend of spring, though we could be setting up for a wet week next week.

TONIGHT

Skies will gradually get clearer with less wind in West Tennessee tonight setting us up for another chance to see below freezing temperatures. We’ll likely be starting out in the upper 20s and lower 30s tomorrow with a likely chance for another frost.

After the freezing start to the day, skies will be mostly sunny with light winds allowing temperatures to warm up to the middle and upper 50s Thursday afternoon! Even warmer weather is coming Friday with highs in the 60s but rain showers will start to return by that point. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, including a chance for thunderstorms Saturday, and as always you can keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

