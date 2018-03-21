High school seniors explore careers in their neighborhood





HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Ethan Brewer says he’s always wondered what it would be like to work at Clayton Savannah. He has this hands-on experience thanks to the organization, WAPP, or Workforce Alliance Partnership for Placement.

“I’ve loved it, and I’ve had a lot of fun with the teams. They’re fun to work with. I love what I do. I like building stuff so, it all worked out really great,” said Ethan Brewer, senior at Hardin County High School.

The program, hosted by Hardin County High School, allows students who may not be pursuing a four year college degree to learn a trade and get acquainted with a local business.

“Michael Harrison that works down in lumber, he’s a lumber associate for us, so he brings lumber down, assists customers loading carts, things like that,” said Camron Cupples, manger at Lowes.

WAPP allows students to not only get school credit, but also get paid.

“I did work at a restaurant washing dishes, but this is a lot better. I learn a lot more here,” said Kelsie Doyle, senior at Hardin County High School.

And students aren’t the only ones who benefit from this program.

“Normally when we go through a hire, we have to screen a lot of candidates,” Cupples said.

Sponsors say they hope the students will discover a future there with them.

“You know, everybody doesn’t go to college, and some people look for a job, and maybe this might be an opportunity to kind of get them on board with us,” said Dewayne Eanes, production manager at Clayton Savannah.

Program representatives say they placed 26 students in jobs in the area and hope the program continues to grow. If you are interested in the program or would like to become a sponsor, you can click on the WAPP link at hardincoschools.com.