Jamesha Devona Avery





Funeral services for Jamesha Devona Avery, age 24, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Whitehall Church of God. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Miss Avery died Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Ms. Avery will lie-in-state on Thursday morning, March 22, 2018 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.