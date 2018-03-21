Kendall Dancy resigns as the Tomcats head basketball coach





BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood head basketball coach, Kendall Dancy, informed WBBJ 7 Eyewitness Wednesday afternoon he was resigning from his current role. Dancy said it was a perfect time to step away, the program is in good shape and they have a lot of talent returning. He’s from Haywood County so the love will always be there he said. Dancy helped bring Haywood County a state championship in 2015 and won 170 games in his seven seasons in Brownsville.

He said he wanted to thank all those people who supported him over the years in that great community.

Now he’s not calling it a career, just taking a brief break and when he returns, he said he’s open to coaching girls or boys, whenever the time is right.