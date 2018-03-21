Mugshots : Madison County : 3/20/18 – 3/21/18

1/12 Amy Fry Violation of probation

2/12 Amy Pruett Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/12 Floyd Bedwell Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/12 Jeff Haynes Violation of no contact order



5/12 Jessica Chaney Driving while unlicensed

6/12 Jordan Cranford DUI, schedule IV drug violations

7/12 Michael Birmingham Contempt of court

8/12 Richard Scott Violation of order of protection



9/12 Rocky Snider Violation of community corrections

10/12 Steve Richardson Shoplifting

11/12 Steven Thomas Aggravated assault

12/12 Tatyana Catchings Disorderly conduct

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/20/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/21/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.