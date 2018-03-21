Mugshots : Madison County : 3/20/18 – 3/21/18 March 21, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Amy Fry Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Amy Pruett Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Floyd Bedwell Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Jeff Haynes Violation of no contact order Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Jessica Chaney Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Jordan Cranford DUI, schedule IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Michael Birmingham Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Richard Scott Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Rocky Snider Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Steve Richardson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Steven Thomas Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Tatyana Catchings Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/20/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/21/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore