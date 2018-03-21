Patricia Ann Love





Funeral services for Patricia Ann Love, age 74, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Love died Sunday, March 18, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday morning from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mrs. Love will lie in state Saturday morning at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.