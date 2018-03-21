Rebecca Fannie Manning





Funeral services for Rebecca Fannie Manning, age 95, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 11:00 AM at The Historic First Baptist Church. Burial will take place in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Manning died Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will begin Wednesday morning, March 21, 2018 from 9:00AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mrs. Manning will lie-in-state at The Historic First Baptist Church on Thursday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.